Cleaning for good cause

If you call COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services on a Tuesday and someone shows up wearing all pink, it’s not because pink is their favorite color or even that pink is the uniform. It’s because COIT employees support the fight against breast cancer and are big sponsors of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Every Tuesday throughout the year, COIT employees wear pink to remind people of the important cause. Harvey Siegel, COIT’s president, seeks employees who believe corporations should have an impact in their communities and show strong support for the Cleveland area.

In 2010, COIT became a gold sponsor of Komen Northeast Ohio Race for the Cure with a $15,000 contribution. This year, the company raised the bar higher and contributed $20,000 with the help of COIT customer donations that the company matched. The cleaning company branded its partnership with Komen as the “Steaming for the Cure” campaign.

In addition to the company’s financial contribution, COIT employees donated their time by volunteering in any way they could before and after the race. While 30 employees participated in the 2010 event, there were also company volunteers to help staff a registration event and supply a small fleet of COIT cleaning vans to clean the car interiors of event attendees free of charge.

The employees who gave their time handed out black and pink “Steaming for the Cure” wristbands and $10 coupons toward future cleaning services. There were even employees handing out water bottles at the finish line.

COIT doesn’t even end its support once the race is over. The company focuses on raising awareness and money for the cure all year with an eye-catching pink COIT service truck. The company has plans to add a second one to the fleet in the near future.

HOW TO REACH: COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services, (216) 626-0040 or www.coit.com