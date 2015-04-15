Dustin S Klein

Publisher and Vice President of Operations

As Publisher and Vice President of Operations, Dustin manages operations and all things content-related. He is a veteran business journalist, author and speaker; and oversees the editorial content for Smart Business and its business conferences and awards programs; manages the production and circulation departments; the Smart Business Books division; supports the sales team; works with clients to develop customized content solutions; dabbles in business development; and has key responsibilities for the expansion and launch of new markets, and creation of new products and services. As part of his operational duties, Dustin is responsible for developing, implementing and managing the company’s editorial vision, guidelines and procedures.

A 1991 graduate of Kent State University, Dustin joined the Smart Business team in 1997 as a reporter after holding reporting and editing roles at three different daily newspapers. He has held numerous roles at Smart Business, including editor of the Cleveland and Akron/Canton publications and corporate executive editor, where he was responsible for all content-related operations for the publications. He also co-founded, and later sold, Pyramyd Air, an online retailer and distributor, as well as eSports Media Group, one of the Internet’s first pay-on-demand content providers.

Dustin is a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and a regular keynote speaker on innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship. He has authored or co-authored four books, and has helped more than 20 CEOs and entrepreneurs transform their ideas into books as an editor or development consultant. Among his works, Dustin co-authored Stella’s Way (Daisa Publishing), which chronicles the life story of an immigrant entrepreneur; and edited and co-authored the Amazon #1 Bestseller The Benevolent Dictator (Wiley & Sons, June 2011), which he co-wrote with the co-founder and former CEO of OfficeMax, Michael Feuer. His most recent book, The Unexpected: Breakthrough Strategies To Supercharge Your Business and Earn Loyal Customers for Life, hit the streets in April 2015.

Dustin has received numerous awards for his business writing, column writing and editing, including a 2013 Distinguished Sales & Marketing Executive Award from Sales & Marketing Executives International (SMEI), and several Best Publication awards for Smart Business magazine. Under his direction, Smart Business Network publications have been honored with more than 100 national, regional and local awards for journalism excellence.