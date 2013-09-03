President, Smart Business Magazines and Events

As President of Smart Business Magazines and Events, Lee has overall operations and P&L responsibility for Smart Business Magazines, Smart Business Events and all related digital properties. The company’s offerings include 17 management journals, conferences across the country and full digital and social media capabilities. As a member of the company’s leadership team, Lee also plays a key role in establishing corporate policies and developing the company’s long-term corporate strategy and growth plans.

Prior to joining Smart Business Network in 2002, Lee founded and chaired the Growth Group and E-Group, which focused on working with middle-market growth and technology companies, at the national law firm of Arter & Hadden LLP. While at Arter & Hadden, Lee was a corporate transactional attorney, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and private financings. Lee has authored and published numerous articles and spoken and moderated at conferences on various topics pertaining to his legal practice. He has also served on the Executive Council of the Young Lawyers Section of the Cleveland Bar Association and on the Advisory Boards of the International Angel Investors Institute and the NEOSA Angel Network.

Lee holds a B.B.A., with distinction, in Finance and Marketing from the University of Michigan, School of Business Administration and a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University, School of Law.