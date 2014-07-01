Scale upTim Wallace guides iPipeline through rapid growth
Taking a $8 million company and growing it by more than 400 percent in six years is no small feat. But leading companies through tremendous growth and subsequent profitability is Tim Wallace’s career specialty.Read Full Article
Digital integrationLiquidHub connects health care, financial services firms to their customers
By adjusting strategy to address market demand, LiquidHub has doubled annual sales in the last three years and was named one of America’s Most Promising Companies by Forbes.Read Full Article
www.woz.orgSteve Wozniak never stopped innovating and helped Apple become king of computers
Steve Jobs was a visionary and a dreamer who could pitch an idea while Steve Wozniak was content to be an engineer all his life. Together, it defined Apple.Read Full Article
Source4TeachersJeff Fox develops leaders at Source4Teachers by starting with the right hires
J. Jeffrey Fox, CEO and managing member of Source4Teachers, stays plugged into the job market looking for outside talent, while assessing his internal team, too.Read Full Article
One-on-one with ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Jeffrey Fager
Resources for business growth
Penn Museum breathes new life into the past
Accounting and Consulting
The benefits of an independent Chief Information Security Officer
Kreischer Miller's Sassan Hejazi explores how middle-market companies can implement cyber security protocols in an effective fashion with an independent Chief Information Security Officer.
How to put yourself and your business in the best tax position this year
Kreischer Miller's Lisa Pileggi explores the new tax laws and how businesses and business owners can ensure they’re prepared to comply with them come tax time.
How to avoid pitfalls and missteps in business acquisitions and sales
Semanoff Ormsby Greenberg & Torchia, LLC.'s Jill M. Bellak breaks down how to ensure an acquisition or sale is implemented in a cost effective and timely manner.
How sellers can fetch top dollar for their companies in the M&A market
Semanoff Ormsby Greenberg & Torchia, LLC's Peter J. Smith talks about the mistakes sellers often make when selling their businesses and how to avoid these oversights.
What’s driving M&A deals and how companies can capitalize on the activity
Kreischer Miller's David E. Shaffer breakdowns M&A activity in the market: what’s driving it, who is realizing success and why, and how business owners can capitalize on the opportunity.
Should your company have CEO term limits?
In business, two wrongs sometimes make a right
