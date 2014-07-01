Cover Story

Scale upTim Wallace guides iPipeline through rapid growth

Taking a $8 million company and growing it by more than 400 percent in six years is no small feat. But leading companies through tremendous growth and subsequent profitability is Tim Wallace’s career specialty.

Cover Story

Digital integrationLiquidHub connects health care, financial services firms to their customers

By adjusting strategy to address market demand, LiquidHub has doubled annual sales in the last three years and was named one of America’s Most Promising Companies by Forbes.

Cover Story

www.woz.orgSteve Wozniak never stopped innovating and helped Apple become king of computers

Steve Jobs was a visionary and a dreamer who could pitch an idea while Steve Wozniak was content to be an engineer all his life. Together, it defined Apple.

Cover Story

Source4TeachersJeff Fox develops leaders at Source4Teachers by starting with the right hires

J. Jeffrey Fox, CEO and managing member of Source4Teachers, stays plugged into the job market looking for outside talent, while assessing his internal team, too.

Feature Stories

Digging a Little Deeper with Celebrated Filmmaker, Del Shores

Randall Kenneth Jones

One-on-one with ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Jeffrey Fager

Duquesne University Small Business Development Center

Resources for business growth

Uniquely Philadelphia

Penn Museum breathes new life into the past

Insights

The benefits of an independent Chief Information Security Officer

Kreischer Miller's Sassan Hejazi explores how middle-market companies can implement cyber security protocols in an effective fashion with an independent Chief Information Security Officer.

How to put yourself and your business in the best tax position this year

Kreischer Miller's Lisa Pileggi explores the new tax laws and how businesses and business owners can ensure they’re prepared to comply with them come tax time.

How to avoid pitfalls and missteps in business acquisitions and sales

Semanoff Ormsby Greenberg & Torchia, LLC.'s Jill M. Bellak breaks down how to ensure an acquisition or sale is implemented in a cost effective and timely manner.

How sellers can fetch top dollar for their companies in the M&A market

Semanoff Ormsby Greenberg & Torchia, LLC's Peter J. Smith talks about the mistakes sellers often make when selling their businesses and how to avoid these oversights.

What’s driving M&A deals and how companies can capitalize on the activity

Kreischer Miller's David E. Shaffer breakdowns M&A activity in the market: what’s driving it, who is realizing success and why, and how business owners can capitalize on the opportunity.

Columnists

Fred Koury

Be intentional about what you want to achieve

Michael Feuer

Should your company have CEO term limits?

Michael Feuer

Have faith in your people and they will have faith in...

Michael Feuer

In business, two wrongs sometimes make a right

Top CEO Interviews

Janice Leone

Corporate Interiors
Robert J. Ciaruffoli
Rich Wilson