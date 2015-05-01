All about valueChris Keller stays focused on the big picture at IPEG
Cover Story
Chris Keller plays it smart with disciplined investment at IPEG that amplifies its business strategy and focuses on the future.Read Full Article
Carol Jackson steers HarbisonWalker International through the chaos of change
Cover Story
Carol Jackson ignites employee engagement at HarbisonWalker International with a clear purpose in the midst of change.Read Full Article
2018 Pittsburgh Smart 50 honorees
Cover Story
This year’s Smart 50 class includes many new faces — executives who are making a difference in their organizations and region. Meet the 2018 Pittsburgh Smart 50 honorees.Read Full Article
Setting the standardTim Dunlap invests in the employees at CentiMark for a big payoff
Cover Story
As your company grows, you need to leave room for your people to grow along with it. CentiMark’s Tim Dunlap shares how to help your employees be leaders.Read Full Article
Feature Stories
Insights
Legal Affairs
A primer on SAFEs and their use in early-stage financing
A Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) can be used in lieu of a convertible note as an early-stage investment vehicle. Babst Calland’s Christian A. Farmakis discusses both.
Health Care
Develop these habits to improve your health at work
Practicing healthy habits can seem like a lot to handle. UPMC Health Plan’s Amanda Budzowski recommends starting small and adding a few things at a time.
Employee Benefits
How to include cost predictability without the risk in your health plan
Thanks to level-funded health plans, self-funding is a viable option for small employers. Craig Pritts of JRG Advisors explains more about this hybrid plan.
Insurance/Risk Management
How U.S. construction is impacted by tariffs, and what to do about it
Steel and aluminum tariffs — and the resulting price increases — have hurt U.S. construction. Gallagher’s Charlie Salazar shares risk mitigation strategies.
Banking and Finance
Are you overlooking your foreign currency risks?
One challenge companies face is the ability to identify and quantify their foreign exchange risk exposures. Huntington Bank's Jim Altman discusses the issues with foreign exchange risk and strategies to hedge against it.
Columnists
The base of Asia acquirers is expanding
Breaking down your options for fundraising
Let’s make every day a day of tolerance
Top CEO Interviews
