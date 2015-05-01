Health Care Develop these habits to improve your health at work Practicing healthy habits can seem like a lot to handle. UPMC Health Plan’s Amanda Budzowski recommends starting small and adding a few things at a time.

Banking and Finance Are you overlooking your foreign currency risks? One challenge companies face is the ability to identify and quantify their foreign exchange risk exposures. Huntington Bank's Jim Altman discusses the issues with foreign exchange risk and strategies to hedge against it.