The Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in the region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations.

All 50 winners will be honored at a black-tie optional celebration in 2014 and three organizations will receive specialty awards for their achievements in three category areas – innovation, impact and sustainability. A fourth award will be presented to one organization as the best overall story. Additionally, all guests will be treated to a keynote address on what it takes to lead a successful “smart” company.

About The Smart 50 Awards

Eligible “Smart 50” nominees must lead organizations that are either are headquartered in the region where the awards are being presented or have a physical presence.

Smart Business will vet all nominations and select the top 50 organizations that best represent a cross-section of the community in terms of organization size and industry. A panel of business experts and professors will review those 50 nominations, interview nominees and select a single overall winner in each of three categories.

> Innovation > Impact > Sustainability

The judging panel will also select a fourth award winner to be presented to one organization as the “smartest” company. All members of the Smart 50 will receive awards, as well as a toast. Sponsors will present the four specialty awards.

