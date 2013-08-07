U.S. mortgage applications rise, but so do rates: MBA

NEW YORK, Wed Aug 7, 2013 — Potential buyers crept back into the U.S. housing market last week as applications for mortgages edged up, even though rates resumed their ascent, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 0.2 percent in the week ended Aug 2.

The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, was stronger, adding 0.7 percent after falling in four of the past five weeks.

Appetite for mortgages has dropped over the summer, hurt by a surge in interest rates on the Federal Reserve’s plan to start slowing its economic stimulus later this year if the economy progresses as expected.

The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in bonds a month to keep borrowing costs low. The cheap mortgage rates have helped spur home buying and worries have emerged that higher costs could take some of the strength out of the housing market’s recovery.